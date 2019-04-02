BtoB members Eunkwang, Minhyuk and Changsub will release the song "Sorry" amid their mandatory military service. File Photo by Yonhap News Agency/EPA-EFE

April 2 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BtoB is teasing the new single "Sorry" from three of its members.

The K-pop group shared a clip Tuesday after announcing Eunkwang, Minhyuk and Changsub will release the song Friday amid their mandatory military service.

The teaser shows lyrics for "Sorry" being written out on a sheet of paper. Minhyuk wrote the lyrics for the song, which he also helped compose.

BtoB promoted the song in a tweet Tuesday.

"(BTOB) - 'Sorry (Song by Seo Eun-kwang, Lee Min-hyuk, Lee Chang-sub)' Audio Teaser," the post reads. "2019.04.05 18:00 (KST)."

BtoB last released the EP Hour Moment in November. The mini album includes the singles "Friend" and "Beautiful Pain."