April 2 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band BtoB is teasing the new single "Sorry" from three of its members.
The K-pop group shared a clip Tuesday after announcing Eunkwang, Minhyuk and Changsub will release the song Friday amid their mandatory military service.
The teaser shows lyrics for "Sorry" being written out on a sheet of paper. Minhyuk wrote the lyrics for the song, which he also helped compose.
BtoB promoted the song in a tweet Tuesday.
"(BTOB) - 'Sorry (Song by Seo Eun-kwang, Lee Min-hyuk, Lee Chang-sub)' Audio Teaser," the post reads. "2019.04.05 18:00 (KST)."BtoB shared plans for "Sorry" last week. Eunkwang began his military service in August, while Changsub and Minhyuk enlisted in January and February, respectively.
BtoB last released the EP Hour Moment in November. The mini album includes the singles "Friend" and "Beautiful Pain."