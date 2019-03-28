K-pop boy band BTOB announced three moments currently enlisted in the South Korean military will release a single April 5. File Photo by EPA-EFE/Yonhap South Korea Out

March 28 (UPI) -- K-pop group BTOB announced three members who are currently serving in the military will be releasing a single called "I'm Sorry."

The group tweeted a teaser image for the single, which is due out April 5.

The band said the song is performed by Eunkwang, Minhyuk and Changsub, who are currently carrying out their mandatory service in the South Korean military.

Eunkwang, the first BTOB member to enlist, joined the military in August 2018, followed by Changsub in January and Minhyuk in February.