Black Pink shares 'Kill This Love' teasers ft. Jennie, Lisa

Black Pink shared clips of its "Kill This Love" music video featuring Jennie and Lisa. File Photo by Yonhap News Agency/EPA

April 1 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Black Pink is giving fans a glimpse of its new music video.

The K-pop stars released clips Sunday of its "Kill This Love" video featuring Jennie and Lisa.

Jennie's teaser shows the 23-year-old singer posing in front of a red background. She sports blonde hair and a white turtleneck with a black top.

"#BLACKPINK 'KILL THIS LOVE' #JENNIE TEASER VIDEO," Black Pink's agency, YG Entertainment, tweeted Sunday.

Lisa's teaser shows the 22-year-old singer wearing a black blazer with a harlequin print corset. The clip ends with the release date for "Kill This Love" -- April 5.

"Kill This Love" will appear on Black Pink's new EP of the same name, also set for release Friday. The mini album will include four other tracks -- "Don't Know What to Do," "Kick It," "Hope Not" and a remix of "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du."

Black Pink last released Black Pink in Your Area, its debut Japanese album, in November. The album includes "Ddu-Du, Ddu-Du," which has the most-viewed music video from a K-pop group on YouTube.