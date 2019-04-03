April 3 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Black Pink teases "Kill This Love" in a new poster.
The K-pop group shared the promo Wednesday ahead of the release of "Kill This Love" and its new EP of the same name.
The poster shows Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa striking a pose in coordinated outfits. "Kill This Love" and the new mini album debut Friday.
"#BLACKPINK 'KILL THIS LOVE' D-1 2019.04.05 0AM(KST)," Black Pink captioned the poster on Twitter.
Black Pink shared teasers Sunday for the "Kill This Love" music video featuring Jennie and Lisa. The clips show the singers in front of a red background. Kill This Love will include the songs "Kill This Love," "Don't Know What to Do," "Kick It," "Hope Not" and a remix of "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du." Black Pink last released the album Blackpink in Your Area in November.
