Black Pink shared a teaser ahead of the release of its new single and EP. File Photo by Yonhap News Agency/EPA

April 3 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Black Pink teases "Kill This Love" in a new poster.

The K-pop group shared the promo Wednesday ahead of the release of "Kill This Love" and its new EP of the same name.

The poster shows Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa striking a pose in coordinated outfits. "Kill This Love" and the new mini album debut Friday.

"#BLACKPINK 'KILL THIS LOVE' D-1 2019.04.05 0AM(KST)," Black Pink captioned the poster on Twitter.