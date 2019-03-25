Black Pink will return April 5 with the new EP "Kill This Love." File Photo by Yonhap News Agency/EPA

March 25 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Black Pink will return with a new mini album in April.

The K-pop stars announced plans Sunday for the new EP Kill This Love and a single of the same name.

Black Pink's agency, YG Entertainment, shared a teaser poster on Twitter featuring Lisa. Kill This Love will debut April 5.

"#BLACKPINK 'KILL THIS LOVE' LISA COMEBACK TEASER POSTER 2019.04.05 #BLACKPINK #LISA #KILLTHISLOVE #YG," the post reads.

YG Entertainment said in a press release Black Pink is filming its music video for "Kill This Love." The video will feature "dynamic" choreography from four world-famous choreographers.

Black Pink last released its debut Japanese album, Black Pink in Your Area, in November. The album includes the single "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du," which has the most-viewed music video from a K-pop group on YouTube.

Billboard reported last week Black Pink is the first K-pop act to reach 20 million subscribers on YouTube. The group, which consists of Lisa, Jennie, Jisoo and Rosé, is just one of 20 acts to ever do so.