Elton John (R) and Prince Harry attend the International AIDS Conference on July 24. File Photo by Robin Utrecht/EPA-EFE

Elton John (L), pictured with David Furnish, took the stage with Taron Egerton at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party Sunday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Elton John and Taren Egerton performed the singer's hit song "Tiny Dancer" at an Oscars party.

The 71-year-old recording artist and 29-year-old actor, who will play John in the new movie Rocketman, took the stage Sunday at the annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party.

John accompanied Egerton on piano before joining the actor for the "Tiny Dancer" chorus. The Elton John AIDS Foundation said in an Instagram post Sunday the performance was a surprise.

"@EltonJohn took the stage with @taron.egerton for a surprise performance at #EJAFOscarsParty! Proceeds from the event (including the auction of Elton's piano!) will benefit our Foundation's grantees in the fight against HIV/AIDS," the organization said.

"This is more than just a performance. It's a symbol that when we come together, we can save lives and change our world. #Oscars #RocketMan," the foundation added.

Rocketman follows John's rise to fame in the music industry. The movie released a first trailer last week featuring Egerton's cover of "Tiny Dancer."

John served as an executive producer on Rocketman, which opens in theaters May 31. The singer last released Wonderful Crazy Night, his 30th studio album, in February 2016, and is in the midst of his retirement tour.