Kristen Bell (R) and Dax Shepard attend the Los Angeles premiere of "CHiPs" in March 20, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Kristen Bell (R) and Dax Shepard attend the Los Angeles premiere of "A Bad Moms Christmas" in 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Kristen Bell (R) and Dax Shepard introduced Hello Bello, a collection of plant-based baby products, in an Instagram video Monday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have launched their own baby product line.

The 38-year-old actress and 44-year-old actor introduced Hello Bello, a collection of plant-based baby products available at Walmart, in an Instagram video Monday.

"Hi guys, it's your mom and dad here. Listen, that super secret project that I told you about that your dad and I have been working on is this -- Hello Bello," Bell says in the clip.

"It's the cutest, funnest, best baby products in the whole world, available only at Walmart," Shepard adds.

Hello Bello features an initial 10 products, including diapers, baby wipes and shampoo, which range in price from $1.88 to $23.94.

"As a mom of two, I know how beautifully messy parenthood can be, and that's why we created Hello Bello -- a line of premium, super-effective baby care products to take care of your kids from head-to-butt-to-toe," Bell said in a press release.

"Our products are fresh and fun. More importantly, we used plant-based ingredients and organic botanicals that are better for our kids and better for our world," she added.

Bell and Shepard are parents to two daughters, 5-year-old Lincoln and 4-year-old Delta Bell. The couple shared an emotional moment on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in January after Shepard was asked what he recommends getting a loved one for their birthday.

"Please, please please give that person love and support for 11 years. Give them two beautiful baby girls -- and you're good," he responded with Bell in the audience.

Bell will return as the voice of Anna in the Disney movie Frozen 2, which released a first teaser trailer this month. Shepard will star in the new ABC comedy series Bless This Mess.