Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Celebrity couple Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard have launched their own baby product line.
The 38-year-old actress and 44-year-old actor introduced Hello Bello, a collection of plant-based baby products available at Walmart, in an Instagram video Monday.
"Hi guys, it's your mom and dad here. Listen, that super secret project that I told you about that your dad and I have been working on is this -- Hello Bello," Bell says in the clip.
"It's the cutest, funnest, best baby products in the whole world, available only at Walmart," Shepard adds.
A message from MOM&DAD. @kristenanniebell and @daxshepard are here to introduce @hellobello, a line of premium baby products at non-premium prices. 👶 Diapers, wipes, lotions, bubble bath, and more. Consider this one less decision to make as a parent. We're in this together! 🙌
Hello Bello features an initial 10 products, including diapers, baby wipes and shampoo, which range in price from $1.88 to $23.94.
"As a mom of two, I know how beautifully messy parenthood can be, and that's why we created Hello Bello -- a line of premium, super-effective baby care products to take care of your kids from head-to-butt-to-toe," Bell said in a press release.
"Our products are fresh and fun. More importantly, we used plant-based ingredients and organic botanicals that are better for our kids and better for our world," she added.
Bell and Shepard are parents to two daughters, 5-year-old Lincoln and 4-year-old Delta Bell. The couple shared an emotional moment on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in January after Shepard was asked what he recommends getting a loved one for their birthday.
"Please, please please give that person love and support for 11 years. Give them two beautiful baby girls -- and you're good," he responded with Bell in the audience.
Bell will return as the voice of Anna in the Disney movie Frozen 2, which released a first teaser trailer this month. Shepard will star in the new ABC comedy series Bless This Mess.