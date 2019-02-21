Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Rocketman released a first trailer featuring Taron Egerton as Elton John.

The 29-year-old British actor plays a young version of John in the film, which follows the singer's rise to fame in the music industry.

The preview features Egerton's cover of John's hit song "Tiny Dancer." It shows John developing his onstage persona and forming relationships in the industry, including with lyricist Bernie Taupin (Jamie Bell).

"The only way to tell his story is to live his fantasy. @TaronEgerton is Elton John (@EltonOfficial) in #Rocketman, in theatres May 31," the Rocketman official Twitter account wrote Thursday.

The real-life John, now 71, served as an executive producer on the film. The movie is directed by Dexter Fletcher, who replaced Bryan Singer as the director of Bohemian Rhapsody, and co-stars Richard Madden and Bryce Dallas Howard.

Rocketman opens in theaters May 31. Egerton is known for playing Eggsy in the Kingsman movies and Eddie "The Eagle" Edwards in Eddie the Eagle.