Famous birthdays for Feb. 24: Daniel Kaluuya, Kristin Davis

Floyd Mayweather Jr. adresses the media after his super-welterweight fight with Conor McGregor at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on August 26. The boxer turns 42 on February 24. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Daniel Kaluuya arrives for the world premiere of "Widows" at Roy Thomson Hall during the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on September 8. The actor turns 30 on February 24. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- Wilhelm Grimm, historian and, with his brother Jacob, compiler of Grimm's Fairy Tales, in 1786

-- Painter Winslow Homer in 1836

-- Irish author George Moore in 1852

-- Adm. Chester Nimitz, World War II commander of U.S. forces in the Pacific, in 1885

-- Actor Marjorie Main in 1890

-- Actor Abe Vigoda in 1921

-- Composer Michel Legrand in 1932

-- Co-founder of Nike, Phil Knight in 1938 (age 81)

-- Former U.S. Sen. Joe Lieberman, I-Conn., in 1942 (age 77)

-- Actor Barry Bostwick in 1945 (age 74)

-- Actor Edward James Olmos in 1947 (age 72)

-- Musician George Thorogood in 1950 (age 69)

-- Actor Helen Shaver in 1951 (age 68)

-- Steve Jobs, founder of the Apple computer company, in 1955

-- Race car driver Alain Prost in 1955 (age 64)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Eddie Murray in 1956 (age 63)

-- TV personality Paula Zahn in 1956 (age 63)

-- Actor Kristin Davis in 1965 (age 54)

-- Actor Billy Zane in 1966 (age 53)

-- The Kienast quintuplets of Liberty Corner, N.J., in 1970 (age 49)

-- Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 1977 (age 42)

-- Tennis player Lleyton Hewitt in 1981 (age 38)

-- Actor Dre Davis in 1986 (age 33)

-- Actor Daniel Kaluuya in 1989 (age 30)

-- Actor/rapper O'Shea Jackson Jr., also known as OMG, in 1991 (age 28)