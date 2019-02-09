Milo Ventimiglia honored as Hasty Pudding Man of the Year

Actor Milo Ventimiglia answers questions at a press conference after being honored as the Harvard University Hasty Pudding Theatricals 2019 Man of the Year at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts on Friday. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Actor Milo Ventimiglia holds up a bra he received while being honored as the Harvard University Hasty Pudding Theatricals 2019 Man of the Year at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts on Friday. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Actor Milo Ventimiglia, pictured here flanked by Hasty Pudding Theatricals cast members, kisses his Pudding Pot trophy after he was honored as the Harvard University troupe's 2019 Man of the Year in Cambridge, Massachusetts on Friday. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Harvard University's Hasty Pudding Theatricals troupe honored actor Milo Ventimiglia as its 2019 Man of the Year.

The This is Us and Heroes star was comically roasted, then took part in a news conference and watched the company's latest production on Friday.

"More than excited to be roasted by the some of the smartest kids in America," Ventimiglia tweeted last month when his name was first announced for the honor.

Woman of the Year Bryce Dallas Howard was similarly feted by the group last week.

Howard, the daughter of actor and filmmaker Ron Howard, is best known for her work in the Jurassic World movies. Her other credits include The Village and Lady in the Water.