'Black Panther,' 'Mrs. Maisel' win big at the SAG Awards

Rami Malek arrives for the the 25th annual SAG Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Emma Stone (L) and Mahershala Ali arrive for the the 25th annual SAG Awards on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Emily Blunt attends the Japan premiere for the film "Mary Poppins Returns" on Wednesday. Photo by keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" star Tony Shalhoub won the SAG Award for Best Actor in a TV Comedy Sunday night. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" star Rachel Brosnahan won the SAG Award for Best Actor in a TV Comedy Sunday night. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Left to right, "Black Panther" stars Danai Gurira, Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o attend the InStyle and Warner Brothers Golden Globes After-Party in Beverly Hills on January 6. They shared the Best Ensemble in a Movie SAG Award on Sunday. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 27 (UPI) -- The stars of the superhero blockbuster Black Panther went home with the Best Ensemble in a Movie prize at the Screen Actors Guild Awards ceremony in Los Angeles Sunday night.

The film featured Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong'o.

Rami Malek won the trophy for Best Actor in a Movie for Bohemian Rhapsody and Glenn Close won the award for Best Actress in a Movie for The Wife.

Emily Blunt won the prize for Best Supporting Actress in a Movie for her work in A Quiet Place and Mahershala Ali earned the accolade for Best Supporting Actor in a Movie for his performance in Green Book.

The SAG Awards honor excellence in both film and television acting.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel co-stars Rachel Brosnahan and Tony Shalhoub won the statuettes for Best Actress and Actor in a TV Comedy, then shared the Best Ensemble in a TV Comedy title with their castmates.

Sandra Oh was declared Best Actress in a TV Drama for Killing Eve and Jason Bateman was named Best Actor in a TV Drama for Ozark.

The stars of This is Us -- including Sterling K. Brown, Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz and Susan Kelechi Watson -- were voted Best Ensemble in a TV Drama.

Patricia Arquette scored the SAG Award for Best Actress in a TV Movie or Miniseries for Escape at Dannemora and Darren Criss picked up the statuette for Best Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries for The Assassination of Gianni Versace.

Will & Grace co-star Megan Mullally hosted the gala at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

M*A*S*H* icon Alan Alda received the SAG Life Achievement Award.