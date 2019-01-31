Bryce Dallas Howard honored as Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year

Actress Bryce Dallas Howard (C) dances with Harvard University Hasty Pudding Theatricals members after a parade honoring Howard as the Harvard University Hasty Pudding Theatricals 2019 Woman of the Year. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Actress Bryce Dallas Howard (C) rides with Harvard University Hasty Pudding Theatricals members Grace Ramsey (L) and David Lynch in a parade honoring Howard as the Harvard University Hasty Pudding Theatricals 2019 Woman of the Year. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Actress Bryce Dallas Howard (C) receives a kiss from Harvard University Hasty Pudding Theatricals members Grace Ramsey (L) and David Lynch in a parade honoring Howard as the Harvard University Hasty Pudding Theatricals 2019 Woman of the Year. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Actress Bryce Dallas Howard kisses her pudding pot trophy at a press conference after being honored as the Harvard University Hasty Pudding Theatricals 2019 Woman of the Year at Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., on Thursday. Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 31 (UPI) -- Harvard theater troupe Hasty Pudding honored actress Bryce Dallas Howard as its Woman of the Year Thursday.

The 37-year-old Jurassic World star, who is also a director and producer, was paraded through Harvard Square and roasted by costumed performers of the historic troupe before being presented with a golden pudding pot.

"For some of the smartest people on the planet, you're totally bananas," Howard said. "This is a blast. I'll never forget this as long as I live. And please, accept my children to Harvard."

Members of the troupe joked about Howard's past work as an actress in the Twilight and Terminator film franchises and her father, Academy Award-winning director Ron Howard.

At the end of the roast Howard said she was humbled to receive designation as the troupe's Woman of the Year.

"It's a real boost to your ego," she said. "I was like, 'I don't know if this is healthy!' Obviously, it's so much fun."

Howard added she was initially unsure if she was worthy of the award due to many "examples of individuals and women in particular really taking a stand and being courageous and reaching out to one another."

"That being said, it will be very meaningful to me," she continued. "And I hope that from here, it will inspire me to do more. So hopefully I will be worthy of this hilarious award in future years."

The Hasty Pudding troupe also unveiled its first performance since ending its policy of casting only men. This year's event featured six men and six women.

"It's about time," Howard said of the performance.