Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Rob Kardashian and Alexis Skyy had dinner together amid rumors they're dating.

The 31-year-old television personality and 24-year-old reality star enjoyed a quiet night at home Monday that they documented on social media.

Kardashian shared a video on Snapchat of Skyy in what appeared to be his mom Kris Jenner's kitchen. Skyy posted photos and clips on Instagram Stories of herself making chicken and baked mac and cheese.

"I wanna be with someone that brings the angel out of me.. forever! Not the devil.. & he will be my husband!" she later wrote.

Kardashian also re-posted a photo of Skyy, calling her his Woman Crush Wednesday.

"My WCW... I've been wanting you for so long," he wrote, adding heart emojis.

Kardashian and Skyy's date night follows reported drama with Kardashian's ex-fiancée, Blac Chyna. Skyy said Saturday on Instagram Stories that Blac Chyna threw a drink at her at a private party in Los Angeles.

"I'm not even the type to start a fight. She threw a drink at me," she wrote, according to Us Weekly.

Kardashian is parent to 2-year-old daughter Dream with Blac Chyna, from whom he split in 2017. His sisters Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian said fans will see more of Kardashian in the new season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

"He's doing good," Kim said in an interview Monday on Watch What Happens Live. "I think he is going to be a little bit more on the next season. He has his moods. Sometimes he's like, 'Look, I didn't sign up for this.' And sometimes he's like, 'I'm cool to do it.'"