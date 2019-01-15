Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Fixer Upper alum Joanna Gaines will release her first children's book in the spring.

The 40-year-old television personality shared details about We Are the Gardeners, a book about gardening written with her kids, in an Instagram post Monday ahead of its publication March 26.

"Today's the day! We get to finally share this project the kids and I have been working on," Gaines captioned photos of pages from the book.

"We wrote this children's book together to tell the story of our journey in the garden - a story of trying and failing and trying again and never giving up," she said. "We hope it inspires you and your little ones to get outside, get your hands dirty, and grow something great!"

Gaines said in a news release from publisher Thomas Nelson that her garden has always been a source of inspiration.

"There's something about digging deep into fresh soil or watching new life burst from what was not long ago just a tiny seed that reinforces what a gift life is," the star said. "I think that's part of why my kids have come to love spending time in the garden just as much as I do.

"It can be a great teacher, if we pause long enough to notice all there is to learn. Where every day can be a lesson in hard work, and sometimes even in failure, but where there's also growth worth celebrating," she added.

Gaines co-wrote We Are the Gardeners with her four older children, 13-year-old son Drake, 12-year-old daughter Ella, 9-year-old son Duke and 8-year-old daughter Emmie. The book features watercolor illustrations from Julianna Swaney.

"Joanna's creativity has resulted in a gorgeous and splendid book," Tommy Nelson Children's Books senior vice president Laura Minchew said. "Families will delight in reading the story together, and create happy memories by starting their own gardens."

Gaines is parent to Drake, Ella, Duke, Emmie and 6-month-old son Crew with her husband and former Fixer Upper co-star, Chip Gaines. Crew made his TV debut during an appearance on Today in November.