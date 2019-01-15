Duane "Dog" Chapman (L) and Beth Chapman will star in the WGN America show "Dog Most Wanted." File Photo by David Becker/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Dog the Bounty Hunter will return to television in a new WGN America series.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the 66-year-old television personality and his wife, Beth Chapman, will star in the network's show Dog Most Wanted.

Dog Most Wanted will follow Chapman, Beth and their team, known as "The Dirty Dozen," as they pursue a "bucket list" of wanted fugitives. The series will begin production in the first half of 2019.

"America has been captivated by Dog, Beth and their dramatic true-crime experiences for over a decade," WGN America president Gavin Harvey said. "In this brand-new series, millions of Dog and Beth fans will join them on bigger hunts, pursuing more dangerous criminals, with a supporting cast of tough-as-nails crime fighters."

Variety said Chapman's production company, Bonnie & Clyde, will produce with Dorsey Pictures.

"Crime in America is skyrocketing!" Chapman said in a statement. "Criminals are finding it easier to avoid the system. With more and more dangerous criminals running the streets, the time couldn't be better for the World's Greatest Network to bring back the World's Greatest Bounty Hunter. Fugitives beware!"

Chapman confirmed the news in a tweet Monday.

#DogPound REGULATORS MOUNT UP !! It’s been a long time please thank @wgnamerica

And set your DVRs for the best show on television



/https://t.co/O0zGsq9XRO — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) January 14, 2019

Chapman and Beth originally starred on the A&E series Dog the Bounty Hunter, which had an eight-season run from 2004 to 2012.