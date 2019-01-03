Ingrid Michaelson will adapt "The Notebook" as a Broadway musical. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The Notebook will bring its enduring love story to Broadway.

Singer-songwriter Ingrid Michaelson announced plans for a musical adaptation during an interview with Hoda Kotb on Thursday's episode of Today.

"I have a surprise," she told Kotb. "I'm writing a musical -- and the musical is The Notebook!"

Michaelson is working with screenwriter and This is Us producer Bekah Brunstetter on the project. Michaelson will write the music and lyrics, with Brunstetter to pen the book.

"I've been writing for about a year and half, so it's been a long process for me. It's been slowly building, slowly building," Michaelson said. "It's been really interesting and really different for me to write for these perspectives."

“I’m writing a musical … and the musical is ‘The Notebook.’”@ingridmusic had a DELIGHTFUL announcement today!!! 🙌🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/3s9RelDMIp — Kathie Lee and Hoda (@klgandhoda) January 3, 2019

The Notebook is a 1996 novel by author Nicholas Sparks, who will produce the musical adaptation. The book was previously adapted as a 2004 film starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams.

"I am thrilled to work with Bekah and Ingrid in order to make The Notebook a reality on Broadway," Sparks said in a statement to Deadline. "They are amazingly talented, and obviously, the story is near and dear to my heart."

Michaelson said she had to excuse herself to the bathroom to cry after she was approached about the project.

"I have loved the movie and the story for so many years now that the idea of turning it into a musical overwhelmed me," the star explained.

"The concept of unending devotion and love wrapped up in memory and family is something very close to my own personal life. The story sings to me so perfectly," she said.

Kevin McCollum and Kurt Deutsch will produce The Notebook musical alongside Sparks. The project will announce additional cast and crew and a production timeline at a later date.