Cynthia Erivo attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Bad Times at the El Royale" on September 22. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Barry Keoghan attends the BFI London Film Festival premiere of "The Killing of a Sacred Deer" on October 12, 2017. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Letitia Wright is up for the 2019 EE Rising Star Award. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Letitia Wright and Barry Keoghan are among the five new nominees for the annual BAFTA Rising Star Award.

The 25-year-old British actress and 26-year-old Irish actor are up for the 2019 EE Rising Star Award, which will be presented at the BAFTA Film Awards in February.

Wright, an actress known for Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War, and Keoghan, an actor known for The Killing of a Sacred Deer and Dunkirk, were nominated alongside Jessie Buckley, Cynthia Erivo and Lakeith Stanfield.

"Huge news! The nominees for the 2019 @EE Rising Star Award are: Jessie Buckley, Cynthia Erivo, Barry Keoghan, Lakeith Stanfield, Letitia Wright #EEBAFTAs #EERisingStar," the BAFTA official Twitter account announced Thursday.

Wright, who plays Shuri in the Marvel cinematic universe, said in a news release that it's "an incredible feeling" to be nominated.

"It means a lot that my work has been recognized, especially in the country I've grown up in, and that I get to share this recognition with so many talented actors," she said.

Keoghan, who will star in the new HBO miniseries Chernobyl, shared similar sentiments about his nomination.

"It's really exciting to be put forward for the EE Rising Star Award," he said. "Over the years, I have watched so many actors and actresses that I admire be nominated in this category, so to think that I'm now on that list is an amazing feeling."

Buckley is an Irish actress known for the films Beast and Wild Rose. Erivo appeared in Bad Times at the El Royale and Widows this year, while Stanfield starred in the movie Sorry to Bother You.

The 2019 BAFTA Film Awards will take place Feb. 10 in London. Joanna Lumley will return as host.