'Bandersnatch' star Will Poulter steps away from Twitter

Will Poulter said he's taking a break from Twitter for the sake of his mental health. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Will Poulter is stepping away from Twitter following the debut of Black Mirror: Bandersnatch.

The 25-year-old British actor said in a post Wednesday that he's taking a break from the social media site for the sake of his mental health.

"In light of my recent experiences I am choosing to take a step back, of sorts, from Twitter," Poulter wrote. "Before I do, I'd like to say a heartfelt thank you to everybody who has watched 'Bandersnatch' and for their responses (whatever they may be) to the material we created."

"As we all know there is a balance to be struck in our engagements with social media," he explained. "It is a balance I have struggled with for a while now and in the interest of my mental health I feel the time has come to change my relationship with social media."

Poulter thanked fans for their support and said he will still occasionally tweet on behalf of Anti-Bullying Pro, Leap Confronting Conflict, May Measurement Month and other organizations and causes.

"I don't want to appear unappreciative of all the amazing support I have received online for which I am genuinely so grateful, nor do I want my disengagement with social media to be at the expense of any of the organizations I am lucky to work with," the star said.

"I am privileged to have this platform. I hope that this shift to reduce my personal expression and increase the focus on issues that matter will result in a better outcome for everyone," he added. "This is not the end. Consider it an alternative path."

Variety said Poulter has been subject to online abuse since Bandersnatch debuted, with many commenting on the actor's appearance in the special interactive episode of Black Mirror. Fans voiced their support for Poulter following his post.

"i can't believe twitter rly bullied will poulter for his looks and made him have to step back from social media because of it," one person wrote. "this is disgusting. he is an amazing person and it's not funny to make fun of someones appearance. it's not okay."

"y'all really bullied will poulter, one of the most unproblematic actors who always uses his platform for good, with the same jokes to the point where he's now leaving twitter," another added. "i hope y'all are happy now."

Poulter plays Colin Ritman in Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, which debuted on Netflix last week. The episode co-stars Fionn Whitehead, Asim Chaudhry, Craig Parkinson and Alice Lowe.