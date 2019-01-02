Joanna Lumley (R) and Jennifer Saunders arrive on the red carpet at the "Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie" New York premiere on July 18, 2016. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Joanna Lumley will serve as host of the EE British Academy Film Awards. File Photo by Hugo Philpott | License Photo

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Joanna Lumley is set to serve as host of the 2019 EE British Academy Film Awards for the second year in a row.

BAFTA made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday. Lumley is best known for starring on Absolutely Fabulous.

"We are excited to be welcoming back the phenomenal Joanna Lumley as host of the #EEBAFTAs Film Awards @RoyalAlbertHall on 10 February!" the organization said alongside a photo of Lumley.

Nominations will be announced on Jan. 9, with the EE Rising Star Award nominees set to be announced on Thursday.

BAFTA also announced on Twitter that the awards ceremony will feature a performance by Cirque du Soleil.

"We're delighted to be returning to the iconic Royal Albert Hall for the third year and collaborating again with Cirque du Soleil. We're thrilled that Joanna has agreed to return as our host for a second year, she was fantastic and we're looking forward to the ceremony with her once again at the helm," BAFTA's director of awards Emma Baehr said in a statement.