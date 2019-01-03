Olivia Newton-John (L) and John Easterling attend the G'Day USA Los Angeles gala on January 12, 2013. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Olivia Newton-John is speaking out amid rumors she's close to death.

The 70-year-old actress shared a video message Wednesday on Twitter following reports she is "clinging to life" amid her battle with cancer.

"Happy New Year! Here's to a wonderful 2019! Love & light, Olivia," she captioned the post.

The video shows Newton-John laugh off rumors she is near death. She cited a quote that has been attributed to author Mark Twain.

"Happy new year, everyone!" the star told fans. "This is Olivia Newton-John and I just want to say the rumors of my death have been greatly exaggerated, to quote a very famous quote."

"I'm doing great and I want to wish all of you the happiest, healthiest 2019 that's possible," she said. "Thank you for all for your wonderful love and support for me and for my Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness Center in Melbourne, Australia."

Newton-John's niece Tottie Goldsmith and rep denied reports about the actress earlier Wednesday.

"Just giving you the heads up that Livvy is in good health, so let's leave that distressing rumor where it belongs," Goldsmith wrote on Instagram.

Tabloids reported last week that Newton-John is close to death. The Grease star had confirmed in September she is battling cancer for a third time.