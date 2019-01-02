Vincent Cassel attends the Cannes International Film Festival screening of "Juste la fin du monde" on May 19, 2016. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Vincent Cassel attends the Paris premiere of "Jason Bourne" on July 12, 2016. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Vincent Cassel (L) and Tina Kunakey are expecting their first child together. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- French actor Vincent Cassel is going to be a dad of three.

The 52-year-old Eastern Promises star announced in an Instagram post Tuesday on New Year's Day that he's having a baby with wife Tina Kunakey, 21.

Cassel shared a video of himself and Kunakey on a beach in Brazil. The clip shows the couple smiling and laughing as Cassel kisses and holds Kunakey's baby bump.

"Happy new year," Cassel captioned the post. "#lifeismagicneverforget #goooooooaaaaaaal."

Kunakey posted a photo on her own account. The nude picture shows the pregnant model holding a sunhat over her chest.

"HAPPIEST NEW YEAR EVER #andifyoudontknownowyouknow," she wrote.

Cassel is already parent to two daughters, 14-year-old Deva and 8-year-old Léonie, with his ex-wife, actress Monica Bellucci. He married Kunakey in Bidart, France, in August.

"OUI! #24aout2018," the star wrote on Instagram at the time.

Cassel is known for such films as La Haine, Eastern Promises and Ocean's Twelve. He will next star in Underwater with T.J. Miller and Kristen Stewart.