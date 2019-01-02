Kim Kardashian (R) and Kanye West attend the Harper's Bazaar Icons party on September 9, 2016. File Photo by Andrea Hanks/UPI | License Photo

Kim Kardashian will reportedly welcome her fourth child, a baby boy, in 2019. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Kim Kardashian will reportedly be a mom of four.

People confirmed the 38-year-old television personality and her husband, Kanye West, are expecting their fourth child via surrogate.

Us Weekly said Kardashian and West are having a baby boy. Sources said the couple's gestational carrier is due to give birth in early May.

Kardashian and West are already parents to 5-year-old daughter North, 3-year-old son Saint and 11-month-old daughter Chicago. The couple welcomed Chicago via surrogate in January 2018.

"[Kim] always wanted four kids," an insider told Us Weekly.

Kardashian had discussed the possibility of baby No. 4 with E! News in August, but denied she was expecting at the time. She previously told Elle a fourth child would be her last.

"My home and my heart feel really full right now, in the best way," the star explained.

"I don't think I could handle more than [four]," she said. "My time is spread really thin. And I think it's important that in all couples, the mom gives the husband as much attention as the kids."

Kardashian shared photos with West and their three kids last week after hosting her family's annual Christmas Eve party. North wore a shade of red lipstick to the bash that Kardashian later hinted will be a KKW Beauty release.