Kobe Bryant, wife Vanessa expecting fourth daughter

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Retired NBA player Kobe Bryant is going to be a dad of four.
The 40-year-old former Los Angeles Lakers star announced in an Instagram post Tuesday on New Year's Day that he's having another "mambacita," or daughter, with wife Vanessa Bryant.
Bryant shared a message reading, "New year, new baby! Baby mamba on the way 2019." The post features a festive gold glitter background.
"Vanessa and I are beyond excited to announce that we are expecting another #mamabacita to go along with Natalia, Gianna and Bianka #blessed #bryantbrunch #daddysprincesses #love #2019," Bryant added in the caption.
Bryant and Vanessa are parents to 15-year-old Natalia, 12-year-old Gianna and 2-year-old Bianka. Vanessa said in a post on her own account that Natalia and Gianna are looking forward to having another sibling.
"[They're] super excited to welcome another little baby sister to love," the expectant mom wrote, according to People.
Bryant appeared in a photo with Vanessa and their three daughters in August during a family trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for his 40th birthday.
"Surprise family trip to Cabo for my bday #bryantbunch #40 #queenmamba #mambacitas," he captioned the post.
Bryant retired from the NBA in 2016 after 20 years with the Los Angeles Lakers. He and Vanessa welcomed Bianka the same year.