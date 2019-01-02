Kobe Bryant, wife Vanessa expecting fourth daughter

Kobe Bryant attends the Academy Award nominees luncheon on February 5, 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant, Natalia Bryant and Gianna Bryant (L-R) attend the Los Angeles premiere of "A Wrinkle in Time" on February 26, 2018. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Kobe Bryant (R) and Vanessa Bryant are having another daughter. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Retired NBA player Kobe Bryant is going to be a dad of four.

The 40-year-old former Los Angeles Lakers star announced in an Instagram post Tuesday on New Year's Day that he's having another "mambacita," or daughter, with wife Vanessa Bryant.

Bryant shared a message reading, "New year, new baby! Baby mamba on the way 2019." The post features a festive gold glitter background.

"Vanessa and I are beyond excited to announce that we are expecting another #mamabacita to go along with Natalia, Gianna and Bianka #blessed #bryantbrunch #daddysprincesses #love #2019," Bryant added in the caption.

Bryant and Vanessa are parents to 15-year-old Natalia, 12-year-old Gianna and 2-year-old Bianka. Vanessa said in a post on her own account that Natalia and Gianna are looking forward to having another sibling.

"[They're] super excited to welcome another little baby sister to love," the expectant mom wrote, according to People.

Bryant appeared in a photo with Vanessa and their three daughters in August during a family trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, for his 40th birthday.

"Surprise family trip to Cabo for my bday #bryantbunch #40 #queenmamba #mambacitas," he captioned the post.

Bryant retired from the NBA in 2016 after 20 years with the Los Angeles Lakers. He and Vanessa welcomed Bianka the same year.