Olivia Newton-John is in 'good health,' says niece

Jan. 2 (UPI) -- Olivia Newton-John's niece is setting the record straight on the actress' health.

Tottie Goldsmith, 56, denied reports in an Instagram post Wednesday that Newton-John, 70, is close to death.

"Just giving you the heads up that Livvy is in good health, so let's leave that distressing rumor where it belongs," she wrote.

Goldsmith told Australia's Seven Network that Newton-John gave her permission to address the reports.

"You can rest assured she is going nowhere and in really good health. A sick rumor," Goldsmith said, according to news.com.au.

In addition, Newton-John's rep Michael Caprio told news.com.au the rumors are untrue and "hilarious."

"You might want to get better sources," he said.

Tabloids had reported last week that Newton-John was "clinging to life" amid her ongoing battle with cancer. The actress confirmed in September she was battling the disease for a third time.

"I'm one of millions in this fight. I shouldn't say fight... in this journey," she said. "I'm still treating it, and I'm treating it naturally and doing really well."

The Grease star was initially diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992, and was diagnosed with the disease again in 2013. Doctors discovered a tumor in her lower back in 2017.