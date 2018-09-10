Olivia Newton-John says she's battling cancer a third time

Olivia Newton-John spoke out in a new interview after doctors discovered a tumor in her lower back. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 10 (UPI) -- Grammy-winning singer Olivia Newton-John is battling cancer for the third time.

The 69-year-old Australian singer and actress spoke out in an interview with Seven's Sunday Night after doctors discovered a tumor in her lower back last year.

"I'm one of millions in this fight. I shouldn't say fight... in this journey," Newton-John said. "I see it as part of my... whatever you want to call it. I see it as part of my mission, maybe."

"I'm still treating it, and I'm treating it naturally and doing really well," she added.

Newton-John made dietary changes, including cutting out sugar, and is undergoing radiation treatments. She also uses cannabis oil to treat her pain.

"My husband's always there, and he's always there to support me, and I believe I will win over it and that's my goal," the star said, referencing husband John Easterling.

Newton-John was initially diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992. She was diagnosed with breast cancer again in 2013, and postponed tour dates in May 2017 after discovering the cancer in her lower back.

"I decided on my direction of therapies after consultation with my doctors and natural therapists and the medical team at my Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia," the actress said at the time.

Newton-John is known for starring in the 1978 movie musical Grease, and has since appeared as a guest judge on American Idol, RuPaul's Drag Race and Dancing with the Stars. She will celebrate her 70th birthday Sept. 26.