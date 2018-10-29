Colton Haynes dedicated a sweet post to Jeff Leatham on their one-year anniversary. File Photo by Dennis Van Tine/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Colton Haynes is celebrating one year of marriage with his "beautiful" husband.

The 30-year-old actor dedicated a sweet post to Jeff Leatham on their wedding anniversary Saturday after filing for divorce from the floral designer in the spring.

Haynes shared a pair of photos from his wedding to Leatham in Palm Springs, Calif. One picture shows the couple at the altar, while the other was taken during their first dance.

"Can't believe it's already been 1 yr. since we got married @jeffleatham :) Happy Anniversary my beautiful husband," Haynes captioned the post.

Leatham penned a message to Haynes on his own account.

"I can't remember what it was like before you, and I don't even know how we got here but maybe that's exactly what I needed. Someone who could make me forget where I came from and someone who could make me love without knowing how to fall," Leatham wrote, quoting author R.M. Drake.

"Happy Anniversary My Beautiful Husband - Life is a beautiful place with you beside me. I LOVE YOU," he added.

Haynes filed for divorce from Leatham in May after six months of marriage but appeared to have reconciled with the floral designer in July, according to E! News. Sources said the death of Haynes' mom in March had an impact on the split.

"Friends say Colton has been struggling greatly with grief since this loss of his mother earlier this year, however Jeff and Colton have remained in touch off and on since their split," an insider said.

Haynes is known for playing Jackson Whittemore on Teen Wolf and Roy Harper, aka Arsenal, on Arrow.