Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Love Island couple Jess Shears and Dom Lever have quietly married.

The Season 4 stars announced in a video message Sunday to OK! magazine they tied the knot Thursday at a wedding in Mykonos, Greece.

"Hi guys, it's Jess and Dom. We've had the most amazing week in Mykonos for our wedding," Lever says in the clip.

Shears also confirmed the news in an Instagram post Monday.

"The best day of my life," she gushed. "After an amazing week with our closest friends and family celebrating we are super excited to now share with you all our wedding pics. Pick up @ok_mag out tomorrow."

Season 2 star Olivia Buckland was among those to congratulate the couple online. Buckland married her former co-star Alex Bowen in September.

"Congratulations to @_DomLever & @Jessica_Rose_UK - you looked absolutely beautiful, your dress was perfect! Hope you had a fabulous day," she tweeted.

Shears and Lever met during Love Island Season 4 and got engaged in September 2017.