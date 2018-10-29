Joe Jonas (second from left) and DNCE attend the MTV Video Music Awards on August 27, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Joe Jonas delighted fans by dressing up as Sansa Stark for Halloween.

The 29-year-old singer attended Kate Hudson's Halloween party with his fiancée, actress Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa on the HBO series Game of Thrones.

Jonas shared photos from the bash Saturday on Instagram, including a group picture with Turner, Eiza Gonzalez, Carl Gambino and Cade Hudson. Turner dressed up as an elephant.

"another Saturday Night," Jonas captioned the post.

People said Hudson's party took place at director Simon Kinberg's house. Jessica Alba, Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk, Olivia Munn and Sarah Silverman were among the other guests in attendance.

Jonas said in an interview with Variety this month that he's looking forward to Game of Thrones' eighth and final season. The show will return in 2019.

"I can't wait for it to come back and I don't want to know any spoilers," Jonas said. "Sophie won't tell me and she knows if she told me I would be so heartbroken because I'm such a big fan of the show."

Jonas and Turner got engaged in October 2017 after nearly a year of dating. Jonas' brother Nick Jonas, who is engaged to Priyanka Chopra, told Fox News in June that Turner is "like a sister" to him already.