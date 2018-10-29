Priyanka Chopra attends the Clive Davis pre-Grammy gala on January 27. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Priyanka Chopra attends the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Priyanka Chopra (L), pictured with Nick Jonas, was fêted by family and friends ahead of her wedding. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 29 (UPI) -- Priyanka Chopra celebrated her upcoming nuptials at her bridal shower in New York.

Entertainment Tonight reported the 36-year-old actress was fêted by family and friends at a party Sunday at Tiffany's Blue Box Cafe ahead of her wedding to Nick Jonas.

Chopra stunned in a strapless white dress with a satin bodice and feather skirt. She accessorized with a metallic clutch, nude pumps and a diamond necklace.

Us Weekly said Chopra's bridesmaids Mubina Rattonsey and Anjula Acharia hosted the shower. Jonas' brother and sister-in-law Kevin Jonas and Danielle Jonas, Kelly Ripa and Lupita Nyong'o were among the other guests.

Chopra's stylist Mimi Cuttrell shared a photo of Chopra's look Sunday on Instagram.

"THE brighter version for everyone @priyankachopra #styledbymimicuttrell (sorry I was too excited when I posted the first pic," she wrote.

Chopra and Jonas confirmed their engagement in August. Jonas' brother Joe Jonas and his fiancée, actress Sophie Turner, welcomed Chopra to the family following the news.

"I couldn't be happier for my brother. Welcome to the family @priyankachopra," Joe wrote on Instagram. "We love you."