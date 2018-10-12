Beyoncé, Chris Martin and Bruno Mars (L-R) perform at Super Bowl 50 on February 7. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- British rock band Coldplay will appear in a new, career-spanning documentary.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed the group, fronted by singer Chris Martin, will recount its 20-year career in the Amazon Prime film A Head Full of Dreams.

A Head Full of Dreams will give an in-depth and intimate portrait of Coldplay's road to success. The film will show in theaters during a special, one-night event Nov. 14 before debuting Nov. 16 on Amazon Prime Video.

"Next month, Coldplay will release a new film called A Head Full Of Dreams, charting their two decades together so far," the group tweeted Friday alongside a trailer for the movie.

Next month, Coldplay will release a new film called A Head Full Of Dreams, charting their two decades together so far. The film will stream exclusively on #PrimeVideo from 16 November. It's also in cinemas worldwide on 14 November.

Supersonic director Matt Whitecross helmed the new documentary. Whitecross previously directed several of Coldplay's music videos, including "Paradise" and "A Sky Full of Stars."

Martin and Coldplay guitarist Jonny Buckland formed the band in 1996 and renamed the group Coldplay in 1998. The band released its debut studio album, Parachutes, in July 2000, which included the hit single "Yellow."

Coldplay released its seventh studio album, A Head Full of Dreams, in December 2015, and followed up with a live album the next year. The group's latest EP, Kaleidoscope, debuted in July 2017 as a companion piece to A Head Full of Dreams.