Jennifer Lopez attends the American Music Awards on Tuesday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Alex Rodriguez (R) and Jennifer Lopez attend the Costume Institute Benefit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Alex Rodriguez (L), pictured with Jennifer Lopez, showed off a picture the singer autographed for him nearly 20 years ago. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Alex Rodriguez says Jennifer Lopez signed a photo for him years before they started dating.

The 43-year-old retired MLB star showed off a picture Thursday on Instagram that Lopez autographed for him nearly 20 years ago.

The picture is a black and white promo image of Lopez for Epic Records. The singer signed the snapshot "To Alex, With Love, Jennifer Lopez."

"#TBT to almost 20 years ago when a big time global pop superstar signed a pic for a young ball player #lifecanbeafunnythingsometimes #pictureperfect #keepsake #jlo," Rodriguez captioned the post.

Lopez shared the same photo on her own account.

"Wow!! Had to repost!!! He found this cleaning out storage!!" she wrote.

Rodriguez and Lopez confirmed their relationship in March 2017. Rodriguez recalled meeting Lopez in an interview with The Ellen DeGeneres Show in April, calling it "the luckiest day" of his life.

"I turn around and I do not recognize this person," the star said. "And it's Jennifer, but she's dressed up as Harlee from Shades of Blue."

"She said, 'It's Jennifer.' I go, 'Oh my God, Jennifer, you look beautiful.' I was so embarrassed and then I got a little nervous," he recounted. "She says, 'You have my number, reach out.' And I went home that night and reached out."

Rodriguez is parent to two daughters, 13-year-old Natasha and 10-year-old Ella, with Cynthia Scurtis, while Lopez is parent to 10-year-old twins Emme and Max with Marc Anthony. The couple celebrated Lopez's birthday as a family in July.