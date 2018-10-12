Christina Aguilera cancels show after losing her voice

Christina Aguilera, Matt Rutler and the singer's kids attend the Los Angeles premiere of "The Emoji Movie" on July 23, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Christina Aguilera is resting and recovering after canceling a show due to illness.

The 37-year-old singer postponed a stop on her Liberation tour Thursday after losing her voice. Aguilera was to perform at Casino Rama Resort in Orillia, Canada.

"MY FIGHTERS, MY FRIENDS - it aches me to share that I am under the weather and have lost my voice today," the star wrote on Twitter. "Per doctor's order, I need to rest tonight in order to get well asap."

"I have kept you waiting so long and I look forward to each night on this tour," she added. "I promise to make tonight up to you with a new date very soon - until then I am sending love and gratitude for your support and I CANNOT WAIT to get back on the stage after this short rest."

I have kept you waiting so long and I look forward to each night on this tour. I promise to make tonight up to you with a new date very soon – until then I am sending love and gratitude for your support and I CANNOT WAIT to get back on the stage after this short rest. — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) October 11, 2018

Aguilera is scheduled to perform Saturday in Detroit, Mich. She started the tour in September in support of her new album, Liberation, and will bring the venture to a close Nov. 11 in Atlanta, Ga.

"With this record, I'm stripping back a lot and just trying to find myself again -- just the true love and the art in the process, and not just going for some formulaic sort of force-fed direction that we can get caught up in," the star said in the October issue of Cosmopolitan.

"I want to flip it on its ear and I want to do something completely unexpected from a pop-formatted show -- a fresh perspective that I've never done this of a tour before -- super creative, super interesting," she added.

Aguilera's former Mickey Mouse Club co-stars Britney Spears and Ryan Gosling appeared on Friday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Spears teased huge news to come, while Gosling praised Spears and Aguilera's talent.