Former first daughter Barbara Bush marries in Maine

Barbara Bush tied the knot with Craig Coyne at an intimate wedding. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Former first daughter Barbara Bush is a married woman.

People reported Bush, the 36-year-old daughter of president George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush, tied the knot with Craig Coyne at an intimate wedding Sunday in Kennebunkport, Maine.

Bush described her nuptials as "a very short, sweet ceremony." Her parents, paternal grandfather, president George H. W. Bush, and twin sister, Jenna Bush Hager, were among the 20 guests in attendance.

Bush honored her late grandmother and namesake, former first lady Barbara Bush, by wearing one of her bracelets. The elder Barbara died at age 92 in April.

"It's really sweet. The 'something borrowed' that I'm wearing is this bracelet that my grandfather gave to my grandmother on their 70th anniversary," Bush told People.

Jenna, who married Henry Chase Hager in May 2008, shared photos from Bush's wedding Monday on Instagram.

"My heart exploded last night as I watched my dearest sissy get married in Maine. It was just like her: private (only family!) and full of love (and yes lots of tears!)," she wrote.

Laura posted a group picture on her own account.

"It was a wonderful day in Maine when Barbara married her love and Craig joined our family," she wrote.

Bush got engaged to Coyne, an actor known for Jarhead and The Snowtown Murders, during a family gathering at Kennebunkport in the summer. Coyne proposed at the same spot where George H.W. got engaged to Barbara.