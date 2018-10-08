Eva Marcille attends the BET Awards on June 29, 2014. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Eva Marcille attends the BET Awards on June 26, 2016. File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Eva Marcille (L), pictured with Michael Sterling, tied the knot with Sterling at a wedding Sunday in Atlanta. File Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Real Housewives of Atlanta star Eva Marcille is a married woman.

People confirmed the 33-year-old television personality tied the knot with Michael Sterling at a wedding Sunday in Atlanta, Ga.

Us Weekly said Marcille's Real Housewives co-stars Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams were among the guests. Marcille joined the Bravo show as a series regular in Season 11.

Marcille had teased her impending nuptials in a photo with Sterling on Saturday.

"Mine all mine, One more day until 10.7.18," she captioned the picture on Instagram. "I love you Michael Sterling and I can't wait!!!!"

Marcille and Sterling got engaged in December and welcomed their first child together, son Michael, in April. Marcille is also parent to 4-year-old daughter Marley with rapper Kevin McCall.

"I said, 'Marley, would you like to have a little brother or sister?'" Marcille recalled to People in November. "And she said, 'Yes, Mom, but you know what? Maybe a baby brother. Make it a brother.'"

Marcille came to fame after winning America's Next Top Model Season 3. She first appeared on Real Housewives of Atlanta in Season 10 as a friend of NeNe Leakes.