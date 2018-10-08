Stephanie Beatriz attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Ice Age: Collision Course" in 2016. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Stephanie Beatriz is a married woman.

Entertainment Tonight confirmed the 37-year-old actress tied the knot with Brad Hoss at a wedding Saturday in Los Angeles.

Beatriz's Brooklyn Nine-Nine co-stars Melissa Fumero and Chelsea Peretti were among the 300 guests. Peretti shared a photo from the nuptials Saturday on Instagram.

"#stephandbrad," she wrote alongside two heart-eyes emojis.

Beatriz told People she had an L.A.-themed celebration to honor the city where she and Hoss fell in love. The couple incorporated the theme into their decor and menu.

"The wedding is our reflection of all the stuff that we love about L.A. We're doing a lot of theatrical recreations of our favorite stuff," Beatriz said. "Like the flora and fauna of L.A., how no matter the time of year something is blooming."

"We're doing a lot of fun, cool surprises," she added. "We're recreating the entrance into the Beverly Hills Hotel."

Beatriz also honored Brooklyn Nine-Nine and her character, Rosa Diaz, with her wedding dress.

"There was a dress I came across called the Rosa. I'm not even kidding you," she said.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine will air its sixth season on NBC. Peretti, who portrays Gina Linetti, announced last week she will leave the series partway through the season.