Jada Pinkett Smith, Shonda Rhimes producing 'American Son' on Broadway

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Shonda Rhimes, Jada Pinkett Smith, Gabrielle Union-Wade and Dwyane Wade have joined the producing team of Broadway's American Son.
The play's ensemble features Kerry Washington, Steven Pasquale, Eugene Lee and Jeremy Jordan.
Christopher Demos-Brown penned the drama and Kenny Leon is directing it.
Performances will begin Oct. 6, with an official opening night planned for Nov. 4.
"A Florida police station in the middle of the night," a synopsis said. "Two parents searching for answers. American Son is a gripping tale about who we are as a nation, and how we deal with family relationships, love, loss, and identity."
Writer-producer Rhimes and Washington previously worked together on the ABC political drama Scandal for six seasons.
