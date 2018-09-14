Broadway mourns death of 'magnificent' Marin Mazzie

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- The Broadway community is mourning the loss of one of its own as actress Marin Mazzie died after a three-year battle with ovarian cancer at the age of 57.

"The divine and courageous Marin Mazzie was #TonyAwards-nominated for PASSION, RAGTIME, and KISS ME, KATE. We join with her husband, Broadway's Jason Danieley, her friends and family, and all her fans to mourn her untimely passing. Rest in peace," the Tony Awards Twitter account said Thursday.

"Grateful to @leslieodomjr for snapping these pics & sending them to me last night I made it a point never to miss Marin in anything (her Next to Normal performance with Danieley, my god), it meant the world when they came to see us. What a light, how lucky we were," Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted.

"Rest Magnificent Marin. You were a wonder," said Audra McDonald.

"My beloved Marin Mazzie... your gift will never be forgotten. Rest In Peace, my friend," tweeted Kristin Chenoweth.

"Marin Mazzie was one of the most talented performers I've ever had the chance to work with. The last time I saw her she had the most radiant smile you ever did see. 57 is tragic. What a loss for Broadway. What a loss for us all," Zach Braff said.

"A brilliant actress, a great friend, a FIERCELY strong spirit. Marin Mazzie- you will be sorely missed! Marin Mazzie, Star of Ragtime and Passion, Dies at 57," posted Brian Stokes Mitchell.

"I'm just so unbelievably sad about losing Marin Mazzie. What a privilege it's been for all of us to share the same space with her, if for far too short a time. Rest In Peace you wonderful, kind and radiant girl," Will Swenson wrote.

"Beautiful, brave and inspiring. A glorious voice and an even better human being. Have any doubts? Just look at the love she inspires in her husband, Jason Danieley. A loss for us all. Marin Mazzie, Star of Ragtime and Passion, Dies at 57," Harvey Fierstein said.

Mazzie's credits included The King and I, Man of La Mancha, Spamalot, Next to Normal and Bullets Over Broadway, Playbill noted. She appeared earlier this year in the off-Broadway production of Terrence McNally's Fire and Air.