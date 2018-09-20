Annette Bening, Tracy Letts to star in 'All My Sons' on Broadway

Tracy Letts arrives on the red carpet at the 67th Annual Tony Awards on June 9, 2013 in New York City. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Cast member Annette Bening and her husband, actor Warren Beatty, attend the premiere of Amazon Studios' "Life Itself" in Los Angeles on September 13. Bening is heading back to Broadway this spring. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Annette Bening and Tracy Letts are to star in the Roundabout Theatre Company's new Broadway production of Arthur Miller's drama All My Sons in the spring.

American Beauty and The American President film actress Bening earned a Tony Award nomination for her Broadway debut in Coastal Disturbances in 1987. Her last New York stage job was acting opposite John Lithgow in the Public Theater's 2014 version of King Lear.

Letts is the Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning playwright of August: Osage County. The popular actor is also the author of the plays Bug, Killer Joe and Superior Donuts, which were all adapted for the screen.

Bening and Letts will begin performances in All My Sons on April 4, with an official opening night planned for April 22. Gregory Mosher is directing the play.

"In the aftermath of WWII, the Keller family struggles to stay intact and to fight for their future when a long-hidden secret threatens to emerge-forcing them to reckon with greed, denial, repentance, and post-war disenchantment across generations," the Roundabout said in a press release Thursday.

Additional cast members and design team will be announced soon, the producers said.