Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Idina Menzel and Kristen Chenoweth will reunite in an upcoming Wicked concert special.

Menzel, 47, and Chenoweth, 50, who originated the roles of Elphaba and Glinda in Wicked on Broadway, will host and perform in A Very Wicked Halloween: Celebrating 15 Years on Broadway on NBC, the network announced in a press release Thursday.

A Very Wicked Halloween will film at the Marquis Theater in New York and air Oct. 29. The TV special will honor Wicked's lasting cultural impact, and also feature Ariana Grande, Pentatonix, the present Broadway company of Wicked and other performs.

"Wicked is a blockbuster musical playing all over the world and still selling out night after night after 15 years on Broadway, and we're thrilled to be partnering with Emmy and Tony-winning producer Marc Platt and the entire Wicked team to celebrate the enduring success of this show," NBC Entertainment EVP of special programs and late night Doug Vaughan said.

"We're especially excited to have Idina Menzel and Kristin Chenoweth reunited along with big guest stars in front of an audience -- in costume hopefully -- to help us celebrate the Halloween season," he added.

NBC confirmed the news on Thursday's episode of Today.

"We are heading back to the magical land of Oz," host Carson Daly announced. "Celebrating 15 years on Broadway. Very cool. A tribute concert."

Wicked is based on the Gregory Maguire novel of the same name, and features music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz. The musical premiered on Broadway on Oct. 30, 2003.