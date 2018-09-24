PJ Harvey to score 'All About Eve' stage play with Gillian Anderson

A post shared by PJ Harvey (@pjharveyofficial) on Mar 28, 2017 at 9:50am PDT

Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Singer PJ Harvey has been selected to score the upcoming stage adaptation of 1950 film All About Eve.

All About Eve, from helmer Ivo Van Hove, will be performed at the Noel Coward Theatre in London from Feb. 2. to May 11.

The original film, which itself is based on the play The Wisdom of Eve, starred Bette Davis as a Broadway star and Anne Baxter as a young fan. The film received 14 Academy Award nominations and won six including Best Picture.

Gillian Anderson and Lily James will be starring in the lead roles for the stage play with Anderson as the Broadway star and James as the young fan.

Tickets go on sale for the general public starting on Sept. 28.

Harvey has previously provided the scores for 2016 play The Nest and for documentaries Ukrajina and Towards Mathilde.