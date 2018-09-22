Jack White donates $30,000 to make 'Outsiders' house a museum

Diane Lane arrives on the red carpet at the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards at Brooklyn Museum on June 4 in New York City. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Musician Jack White arrives at the 55th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 10, 2013. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jack White arrives for the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas Friday. The musician donated $30,000 to a fundraising effort to transform the Oklahoma house from "The Outsiders" movie into a museum. Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Jack White has donated $30,000 to help transform the Oklahoma house from the 1983 movie The Outsiders into a museum.

Tulsa World reported the gift allowed fundraisers to meet their $75,000 goal.

"Jack White closed the thing and got it done," fundraiser Danny O'Connor told the newspaper Thursday. "I have a feeling there's a brass plaque in order in the cement at that house pretty soon. What a guy. I couldn't think of a better person to come wrap this bow up, tie the loose ends up."

The vibe at The Outsiders house today was like... pic.twitter.com/w7W7aUE6qV — The Outsiders House (@OutsidersHouse) September 20, 2018

O'Connor also tweeted: "If there's a higher caliber of human being who just happens to be a rock god I haven't met em'. Thank you, Jack White. You are a prince among men. Stay Gold."

The house served as the Curtis brothers' home in the 1983 screen adaptation of S.E. Hinton's classic young-adult novel. The film starred C. Thomas Howell, Ralph Macchio, Patrick Swayze, Rob Lowe, Tom Cruise, Diane Lane and Emilio Estevez.

"Stay gold, Jack White!" Lowe tweeted.