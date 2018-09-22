Jack White donates $30,000 to make 'Outsiders' house a museum

Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Jack White has donated $30,000 to help transform the Oklahoma house from the 1983 movie The Outsiders into a museum.
Tulsa World reported the gift allowed fundraisers to meet their $75,000 goal.
"Jack White closed the thing and got it done," fundraiser Danny O'Connor told the newspaper Thursday. "I have a feeling there's a brass plaque in order in the cement at that house pretty soon. What a guy. I couldn't think of a better person to come wrap this bow up, tie the loose ends up."
The vibe at The Outsiders house today was like... pic.twitter.com/w7W7aUE6qV— The Outsiders House (@OutsidersHouse) September 20, 2018
O'Connor also tweeted: "If there's a higher caliber of human being who just happens to be a rock god I haven't met em'. Thank you, Jack White. You are a prince among men. Stay Gold."
The house served as the Curtis brothers' home in the 1983 screen adaptation of S.E. Hinton's classic young-adult novel. The film starred C. Thomas Howell, Ralph Macchio, Patrick Swayze, Rob Lowe, Tom Cruise, Diane Lane and Emilio Estevez.
"Stay gold, Jack White!" Lowe tweeted.
The Outsiders House 1983-2018 Ponyboy and Jack White. Stay Gold. @JackWhiteLive @OutsidersHouse pic.twitter.com/u07NhKtffi— The Outsiders House (@OutsidersHouse) September 18, 2018