Katy Perry arrives on the red carpet at The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute Benefit on May 7. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Josh Groban (L) and Schuyler Helford. Groban recently appeared on "Watch What Happens Live" and discussed his relationship with Katy Perry. File Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Josh Groban appeared on Watch What Happens Live and discussed how shocked he was to find out that he was the subject of Katy Perry's 2011 song, "The One That Got Away."

Groban confirmed he had previously dated Perry and detailed their time together to host Andy Cohen after he was asked about the song by a fan.

"We were both very private, and so we realized we were better as friends. And we've been very, very good friends to this day. She's the best. But, I was not expecting that. That was a double take and a spit of my coffee when I saw that," he said of learning that he inspired "The One That Got Away."

Groban then called into question the song's lyrics, noting that he never had a mustang or got matching tattoos as Perry describes in the track.

"I'm very flattered by it," he continued. "But I was surprised by it too."

Groban is currently dating actress Schuyler Helford while Perry is with Orlando Bloom.