Tim McGraw wishes Faith Hill happy birthday: 'Love of my life'

Tim McGraw (L) and Faith Hill attend the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music Awards on April 2, 2017. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Tim McGraw wished his wife Faith Hill happy birthday on Twitter Friday, expressing his love for her.

"From the first time we met, I knew that she was the love of my life forever. No matter the ups and downs, the happy and sad or the good and bad," McGraw said alongside photos that chronicle Hill's life from childhood to becoming a mother.

"She's so special and so loved by us. Happy birthday my love," the country singer continued. "When I wake up next to you in our 80's. I'll smile at the life we've built."

Hill, who was born in 1967, is turning 51-years-old.

McGraw, 51, and Hill will be celebrating their 22nd wedding anniversary in October. The country music couple released their first collaborative album titled The Rest of Our Life in November 2017.