Suge Knight sentenced to 28 years for 2015 fatal hit-and-run

Former rap mogul Suge' Knight was sentenced to 28 years in prison for the hit-and-run death of Terry Carter. File Photo by Paul Buck/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Former hip-hop mogul Suge Knight was sentenced to 28 years in prison Thursday for manslaughter after he pleaded no contest to a 2015 hit-and-run.

Knight's sentence includes 22 years for voluntary manslaughter and six years because this was his third felony.

The 53-year-old, born Marion Knight, was originally charged with murder after he ran over Terry Carter, a hip-hop record label owner, after an altercation in the parking lot of a hamburger restaurant in Compton, Calif.

Knight also ran over Cle "Bone" Sloan in the January 2015 incident, but he survived.

Knight, Carter and Sloan were longtime associates and Knight said the incident was an accident after a dispute got out of control. He said he feared Carter and Sloan were going to shoot him and his only option was to flee.

Surveillance footage shows Knight about to leave the restaurant parking lot while driving a red pickup truck. Carter and Sloan appear to be trying to talk to Knight, who backs up and rams through Sloan and then Carter, who gets taken under the truck.

Carter's widow, Lillian Carter, told the Los Angeles Times that Knight's sentence didn't bring her relief from a legal drama.

"I feel just as sick and heartbroken as I did the first moment of learning of Terry's death."