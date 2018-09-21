Actors Megan Mullally and Nick Offerman attend The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 15, 2012. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actors Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally arrive for the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills on January 12, 2014. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Television stars Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally marked their 15th wedding anniversary with sweet posts on social media.

"Happy Anniversary to my lover and goddess @meganomullally who after a 3-year audition gave me the gig. 15 years ago. People, it's a sweet goddamn gig. #InTheMiddleOfTheNightICallYourName #MyLoveWillTurnYouOn," Offerman wrote on Instagram Thursday.

The post included a photo of the late singer John Lennon and his wife Yoko Ono.

"Today is our 15-year wedding anniversary! we've been together since spring of 2000, but married since 2003," Mullally captioned an image of her smiling and leaning into her husband. "I can't believe how lucky i am to be in such a happy situation with the greatest man in the world. not only do i love him more than anything in the world, i LIKE him. it doesn't any get better than that."

Offerman hosts the crafting competition series Making It with his former Parks and Recreation co-star Amy Poehler. The show was recently renewed for a second season. Mullally stars on the sitcom Will & Grace, which returned with fresh episodes last year after it was canceled in 2006. It is scheduled to remain on the air through 2019.