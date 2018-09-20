Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Get Out filmmaker and Key & Peele comedian Jordan Peele is set to host and narrate a new version of The Twilight Zone.
The series is to start streaming on CBS All Access next year.
Peele paid homage to Rod Serling, the original sci-fi anthology show's iconic guide.
"Rod Serling was an uncompromising visionary who not only shed light on social issues of his time, but prophesied issues of ours," Peele said in a statement Thursday. "I'm honored to carry on his legacy to a new generation of audiences as the gatekeeper of The Twilight Zone."
Every episode of the original series -- which aired 1959-64 -- is streaming on CBS All Access.
Peele confirmed in December that he had boarded the re-boot as an executive producer, but he did not say he would introduce each episode until now.
