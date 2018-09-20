Director Jordan Peele, recipient of the Nomination Medallion for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Feature Film for "Get Out," appears backstage in the press room during the 70th annual Directors Guild of America Awards in Beverly Hills on February 3. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Director Jordan Peele arrives on the red carpet for the 90th annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles on March 4. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Actor, comedian and filmmaker Jordan Peele is to host and narrate the new "Twilight Zone" on CBS All Access. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Get Out filmmaker and Key & Peele comedian Jordan Peele is set to host and narrate a new version of The Twilight Zone.

The series is to start streaming on CBS All Access next year.

Peele paid homage to Rod Serling, the original sci-fi anthology show's iconic guide.

"Rod Serling was an uncompromising visionary who not only shed light on social issues of his time, but prophesied issues of ours," Peele said in a statement Thursday. "I'm honored to carry on his legacy to a new generation of audiences as the gatekeeper of The Twilight Zone."

Every episode of the original series -- which aired 1959-64 -- is streaming on CBS All Access.

Peele confirmed in December that he had boarded the re-boot as an executive producer, but he did not say he would introduce each episode until now.