Sept. 21 (UPI) -- The Deuce co-creator David Simon has announced on Twitter that his HBO porn drama will return for another season in 2019, but it will be the show's last.

"We're always conjuring the last scene before we write the first. So much the better when we work for people who allow us to consistently plan, arc and execute as intended. Thanks, @HBO, for the third and final season renewal and the chance for #thedeuce to tell its full story," Simon tweeted Thursday.

The Hollywood Reporter said the show's conclusion with Season 3 isn't a surprise since Simon and his writing-producing partner George Pelecanos have previously said they intend this to be a three- chapter story about the New York sex industry, spanning the 1970s and '80s.

The show stars James Franco, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Michael Rispoli and Luke Kirby.