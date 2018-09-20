Cast member Percy Daggs III attends the premiere of "Veronica Mars" in Los Angeles on March 12, 2014. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Kristen Bell announced via Twitter Thursday that Hulu has officially revived her mystery dramedy series Veronica Mars for a fourth season.

"BREAKING NEWS out of Mars Investigations! :) A new #VeronicaMars series is comin atcha via @hulu. Thank you to all the marshmallows for staying excited and to @Hulu for giving Veronica a chance to wear her big girl pants. I hope we're still friends after I taser you," Bell tweeted.

The post included a brief video of Bell telling fans all three existing seasons of the show -- which initially aired 2004-07 -- would be available on Hulu next summer.

"Which is great. Because you will need to brush up since we're making another one!" she said.

Hulu later confirmed it ordered the limited series, which features Bell as the title character, a witty and resourceful private investigator.

"Spring breakers are getting murdered in Neptune, thereby decimating the seaside town's lifeblood tourist industry," the company teased the storyline for the next chapter. "After Mars Investigations is hired by the parents of one of the victims to find their son's killer, Veronica is drawn into an epic eight-episode mystery that pits the enclave's wealthy elites, who would rather put an end to the month-long bacchanalia, against a working class that relies on the cash influx that comes with being the West Coast's answer to Daytona Beach."

News that Hulu was working to bring the series back was first reported in August. The last Veronica Mars screen adventure was in the form of a 2014 crowdfunded film.

The series co-starred Jason Dohring, Teddy Dunn, Tina Majorino, Chris Lowell, Percy Daggs III, Francis Capra and Ryan Hansen who all returned for the movie. It is unclear who might turn up in Season 4.

Veronica Mars is the latest show to get fresh episodes or a sequel series years after their cancellations. Among the recent returns are Murphy Brown, Roseanne, Will & Grace, Gilmore Girls and Full House.