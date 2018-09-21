Tom Mison attends Fox's special screening of the television series "Sleepy Hollow" at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles on June 2, 2014. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Don Johnson attends the premiere of "Book Club" in Los Angeles on May 6. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Regina King, winner of the prize for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for "Seven Seconds," appears backstage at the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles Monday. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oscar-winning composers and Nine Inch Nails rockers Trent Reznor (R) and Atticus Ross are creating new music for the HBO series "Watchmen." File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Nine Inch Nails musicians Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are creating new music for HBO's Watchmen series.

The Oscar-winning rockers previously composed original pieces for the films The Social Network and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo in the past.

"Set in an alternate history where 'superheroes' are treated as outlaws, Watchmen embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel while attempting to break new ground of its own," a press release from the cable network said.

Damon Lindelöf -- whose credits include Lost, Prometheus, Star Trek Into Darkness and The Leftovers -- is an executive producer and the lead writer for the series.

Slated for a 2019 premiere, the show will star Regina King, Jeremy Irons, Don Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Andrew Howard, Tom Mison, Frances Fisher, Jacob Ming-Trent, Sara Vickers and Dylan Schombing.

The project was first announced a year ago.