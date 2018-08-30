Enrique Iglesias makes his twins laugh in new video

Enrique Iglesias entertains daughter Lucy and son Nicholas in a cute new clip. File Photo by Gary I. Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Enrique Iglesias posted a video Wednesday of a playful moment with his twins.

The 43-year-old singer shared a cute clip of himself entertaining Lucy and Nicholas, his 8-month-old daughter and son with wife Anna Kournikova, on Instagram.

The video shows Iglesias making turkey noises and running back and forth in front of his twins' stroller to their delight. One of the babies makes a sad face when the star disappears and lingers off-screen.

"Tough audience to entertain," Iglesias captioned the post, adding turkey and tears of laughter emojis.

The "Move to Miami" singer similarly entertained his kids on the Fourth of July. He shared a video of himself sucking up and blowing out water while swimming.

"Happy 4th of July," he wrote with whale emojis.

Iglesias and Kournikova welcomed Lucy and Nicholas in December. The singer couldn't help but gush about the pair during a concert in March.

"I became a father about 12 weeks ago, and I can absolutely tell you two things," he said. "Love my babies! I love them so much."